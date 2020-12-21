Lian Li Unveils UNI FAN SL140 and STRIMER PLUS

LIAN LI, a leading manufacturer of aluminum chassis and PC accessories, is proud to announce the popular UNI FAN are now available in a 140 mm format with the SL140, and that the STRIMER PLUS line up has been expanded with the STRIMER PLUS TRIPLE 8 Pin for power-hungry GPUs such as the 3000 series. With the new UNI FAN and STRIMER PLUS, LIAN LI fills the gap to cover all types of build configurations and address the needs of all PC DIY enthusiasts.

Lian Li UNI FAN SL140

Now available in 140 mm format, the black and white SL140 is a high static pressure PWM fan with addressable RGB LEDs. Keeping the patented quick-connect daisy-chaining system at the core of its design, the new UNI FAN continues to simplify installation and cable management. Each UNI FAN SL140 offers great performance with speeds ranging between 500 to 1500rpm. Thanks to the fluid dynamic bearing technology, the SL140 can provide 70.5CFM of airflow and 1.67 mm H₂O of air pressure at a maximum of only 30 decibels at full speed. In addition, the 32 addressable LEDs provide smooth customizable lighting effects that shine through the diffuser on each side of the fan. Both speed and lighting effects can be controlled via L-Connect, a LIAN LI developed software that provides intuitive management of the fan profiles and allows easy switching to motherboard software control if desired.

STRIMER PLUS TRIPLE 8 Pin

Now available with three 8 pin connectors, the STRIMER PLUS offers unprecedented brightness with its 162 LEDs. Compatible with graphics cards which feature three 8-pin power connectors and the latest generation of GPUs such as the GeForce 3000 series, the STRIMER PLUS TRIPLE 8 Pin brings 7 colors and 18 light modes that are easily managed via an included controller, or synchronized with motherboard RGB software for a unified lighting effect. Stylish and easy to install, the STRIMER PLUS makes any build stand out.

Price & Availability

The white and the black UNI FAN SL140 and STRIMER PLUS TRIPLE 8 Pin are available for pre-order starting December 18th, 2020. The SL140 MSRP is set at $69.99 for a pack of 2 (fan controller included), and $29.99 for the single pack (controller not included), while the STRIMER PLUS TRIPLE 8 Pin is available at an MSRP of $59.99.

For more information, you can check out the official Lian Li product websites below:

