Linksys Announces WRT32XB AC3200 Gaming Router for Xbox

Gaming Router for Xbox Gaming Enthusiasts

Linksys is rolling out their new WRT32XB gaming router. It is essentially a WRT32X with a custom Xbox-oriented firmware inside. This was originally unveiled at CES 2018 and is physically identical to the WRT32X model. What it does differently however is that utilizes its Killer Network Prioritization Engine for the Microsoft console. This means reducing lag spikes and prioritizing gaming traffic on the local network. According to Linksys, this can cut down peak ping times up to 65% for Xbox One users. The best part is that it does this all automatically. No fiddling with extra settings or a networking degree necessary to use it.

The hardware itself features next-gen AC WiFi speeds of up to 3.2Gbps. With Multi-User MIMO technology, the WiFi can connect multiple devices at once on the same speed. It also has Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS) certification from the FCC, enabling Tri-Stream 160 performance and triples the channels available at 80MHz.

In case you want to hard-wire some network connections, there are four Gigabit Ethernet ports availabel at the back as well. There is even a USB 3.0 port for connecting hard drives, or USB memory sticks, as well as other devices like printers. It also has an extra eSATA port for adding a shared network storage device.

Specifications

How Much is the Linksys WRT32XB Gaming Router?

It is now available directly from Linksys, or via Amazon for $249.99 USD. This is actually $50 cheaper than originally announced.