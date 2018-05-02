Linksys Debuts More Affordable Velop WiFi Mesh System

Linksys is launching their new, smaller, cheaper Velop mesh system a year after the launch of the original. These were actually first seen back in January at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. However, now they can be purchased starting May 15.

Mesh routers have become popular as of late as an easy to setup alternative to regular routers. Especially with the increased Internet usage and multiple devices, setting up a home network requires some work. Even for more experienced users, a mesh network saves time and is less costly than a series of extenders.

In order to get the price down, these new Velop mesh nodes are slower, having one less WiFi band than the original. It also only supports AC1300 WiFi on 5 and 2.4GHz bands with one node, AC3900 for three. In comparison, the original 3-pack is an AC6600 system.

However, they are still easy to setup and comes with plenty of smart features. For example, it has a self-healing capability where one or two nodes can pickup the slack when one of the nodes’ signal drops. It can even learn through experience which connections are better for certain needs.

How Much is the Linksys Velop WiFi Mesh System?

The original tri-band Velop system costs $499 for three units, which is obviously quite expensive. These new smaller, dual-band units only costs $299.99 for three. Those who require a smaller coverage can get a two node pack for $199, and it is also available a single unit for $129.

These will begin selling on May 15, but they are now available for pre-orders.

