LittleBigPlanet Restiched PC Trailer Released

I absolutely love the LittleBigPlanet series, it’s one of the most wholesome and imaginative games ever made. If you haven’t played it and you have access to it, grab a few friends, play it together, and you can thank me later. But I digress because if you’re a PC gamer only, you likely can’t play the PlayStation versions… or can you?

LittleBigPlanet Restiched

Members of the LittleBigPlanet community are working on a fan remake of the original game for PC. It’s called Restitched and is a non-profit project. What’s more, they’ve even released a pre-alpha gameplay trailer, so things are really moving beyond the mere concept stage already. There will be new levels, themes, stickers, a new story mode, community levels and much more.

Cease and Desist?

Well, so far, they seem to be getting a big thumbs up actually. They said it’s not meant to infringe the copyrighted material. They’re not doing it for profit either. However, it’s a fine line they’re walking, but they’ve gotten this far, so things are looking good.

Release Date

Unfortunately, we don’t know when LittleBigPlanet Restiched will be released. However, you can check out the trailer below. You can also follow the progress of the development here.