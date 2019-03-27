Logic Supply Unveils Karbon 300 Rugged IoT System

/ 6 hours ago
Logic Supply Karbon 300 rugged-pcs

Logic Supply Unveils Karbon 300 Rugged IoT System

Logic Supply is one of the leaders when it comes to embedded and IoT systems, and their newest unit is no different. The company unveiled their new Karbon 300 Rugged system for IoT and Edge Computing.

Logic Supply Karbon 300

The new Karbon 300 by Logic Supply has the option of two Intel Atom (Apollo Lake) processors. You can either get it with an Atom x5-E3939 dual-core or an Atom x7-R3950 quad-core. Memory-wise, you also get two options. You can either had 4GB or 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4 memory.

While the processor and memory options are neat, that’s not what the Karbon 300 is about. It is about connectivity and usability.

Logic Supply Karbon 300 din-rail-mounted

Clever Design by Request

The Karbon 300 is a Logic Supply in-house design. The engineers combined the latest technologies with the most requested features. The result is the Karbon 300 which will perform reliably in extreme temperature, variable power or shock and vibration prone environments.

It is equally suited to control the robot arm handing you your drink in a desert oasis as it is for usage in moving vehicles. It has an operating temperature from -25°C to +70°C thanks to the fanless and ventless design.

Logic Supply made sure that the Karbon 300 is tested using MIL-STD-810 standards. It can resist damage due to shock and vibration in what the company calls their Hardshell Fanless technology.

Logic Supply Karbon 300 rugged-pc-forklift

Connection Options

Karbon 300 is equipped with three Gb LAN ports with optional PoE+, two COM ports and four USB 3.0. Together with the power input options of 9 to 36V, you can use it almost anywhere for any application.

The IoT system even got In-Vehicle certification. It is also designed for in-vehicle edge computing with integrated CAN bus, ignition sensing, automotive power sensing, and customizable 8-bit DIO; All in a chassis that meets UNECE Reg.10 E-mark and rolling stock EN50155 standards.

Logic Supply Karbon 300 installed-dyna

A Few More Details

The Karbon 300 supports 2 displays thanks to the DisplayPort connectors and iGPU. Internally it has a dull size mPCIe socket, an M.2 E Key 2230 slot, and an M.2 2280 slot (PCIe x2/SATA). There are 4 antenna holes for wireless connections and mounting options for DIN, VESA, and Wall.

Logic Supply Karbon 300 illustration

“New rugged computer from global industrial and IoT computer manufacturer is rated for extreme environments, highly configurable and can be pre-loaded with AWS IoT Greengrass.”

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!