Logic Supply Unveils Karbon 300 Rugged IoT System

Logic Supply is one of the leaders when it comes to embedded and IoT systems, and their newest unit is no different. The company unveiled their new Karbon 300 Rugged system for IoT and Edge Computing.

Logic Supply Karbon 300

The new Karbon 300 by Logic Supply has the option of two Intel Atom (Apollo Lake) processors. You can either get it with an Atom x5-E3939 dual-core or an Atom x7-R3950 quad-core. Memory-wise, you also get two options. You can either had 4GB or 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4 memory.

While the processor and memory options are neat, that’s not what the Karbon 300 is about. It is about connectivity and usability.

Clever Design by Request

The Karbon 300 is a Logic Supply in-house design. The engineers combined the latest technologies with the most requested features. The result is the Karbon 300 which will perform reliably in extreme temperature, variable power or shock and vibration prone environments.

It is equally suited to control the robot arm handing you your drink in a desert oasis as it is for usage in moving vehicles. It has an operating temperature from -25°C to +70°C thanks to the fanless and ventless design.

Logic Supply made sure that the Karbon 300 is tested using MIL-STD-810 standards. It can resist damage due to shock and vibration in what the company calls their Hardshell Fanless technology.

Connection Options

Karbon 300 is equipped with three Gb LAN ports with optional PoE+, two COM ports and four USB 3.0. Together with the power input options of 9 to 36V, you can use it almost anywhere for any application.

The IoT system even got In-Vehicle certification. It is also designed for in-vehicle edge computing with integrated CAN bus, ignition sensing, automotive power sensing, and customizable 8-bit DIO; All in a chassis that meets UNECE Reg.10 E-mark and rolling stock EN50155 standards.

A Few More Details

The Karbon 300 supports 2 displays thanks to the DisplayPort connectors and iGPU. Internally it has a d ull size mPCIe socket, an M.2 E Key 2230 slot, and an M.2 2280 slot (PCIe x2/SATA). There are 4 antenna holes for wireless connections and mounting options for DIN, VESA, and Wall.