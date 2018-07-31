Logitech Expands with Blue Microphone Acquisition

The world of streaming games is a large and growing market. As such, gaming peripheral manufacturers are expanding to meet user demands in this space. So Logitech has now acquired Blue Microphones, makers of popular Yeti and Snowball lines. These microphones are familiar to many aspiring streamers as lower cost, easy to setup microphones. With the acquisition of Logitech, it is now going to be integrated into their gaming lineup.

Why Did Logitech Acquire Blue?

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell answers that directly via his press statement. “Logitech’s acquisition of Blue Microphones will accelerate our entry into a growing market, and offers another way for us to help bring people’s passions to life.” He adds that “Joining with Blue is an adjacent opportunity for us – a new way to grow – with additional synergies related to our existing gaming, PC webcam and audio categories. ”

Furthermore, Blue CEO John Maier agrees, stating that both companies have “a lot in common.” So this is a natural move which is beneficial for both companies.

Logitech already has their Logitech G webcams for streaming gamers. Now, with high-quality microphones in their stable, they are able to completely provide a full solution. Besides, their rivals Razer and Corsair are also expanding in this space. In fact, even NZXT is expanding into the game streaming business.