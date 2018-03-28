Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset Announced

Logitech Headset for eSports Gaming

Logitech is announcing the launch of their new G PRO Gaming headset. This product is designed in collaboration and factoring in the opinion of eSports players around the world. The Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset has also been named the official headset of Electronic Sports League (ESL) CS:GO Pro League, ESL One and ESL Premiership, and will be the headset of choice for several top teams and players.

“The first thing that comes to mind when I wear this headset, is the noise isolation. It’s so good that I can focus 100 percent on the game,” according to Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, G2 Esports (CS:GO).

What Features Does the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset Have?

Since it is for eSports professionals, Logitech prioritizes comfort while providing excellent sound isolation. That starts at the ear cup design. The premium leatherette ear pads provide maximum passive sound isolation. In fact, it is up to 50% better at that than previous Logitech G headset earpads.

It is also lightweight so that it can be worn for long periods of time, using 3.5mm analog connectors for wide compatibility. This makes the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset compatible with PCs, consoles (including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch) and mobile devices.

As for the condenser microphone, it has a pro-grade pop filter so that voice chat comes across clearly. The high-quality, noise-canceling microphone also improves arm bendability. This allows users to position it where they want. It also has a wider frequency response, lower signal-to-noise ratio and higher sensitivity than previous Logitech gaming headsets.

How Much is the Logitech G PRO Headset?

The Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset will be available in April 2018 with an MSRP of $89.99.