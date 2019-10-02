Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboards Revealed

The Logitech gaming team, easily known as Logitech G, just revealed their latest keyboard! The Logitech G PRO X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. As you might expect for Logitech G, it’s packed full of innovation and cool features too. The Pro X features multiple switch types including Clicky, Linear and Tactile. It comes in a tenkeyless design to fit the needs of current and aspiring esports pros.

Logitech G

What’s unique is that the switches can each be popped out and replaced easily. Replace them with the same or even a different type of switch. Only want WASD clicky but want the rest linear? You can do that!

What the Pros Had to Say

“I loved the original PRO keyboard, but really wanted a version with clicky switches,” said Broken Blade, TSM League of Legends. “Now that I have a PRO keyboard with blue switches, I can’t wait to use this in our next tournament.”

“Gamers, especially pros, have different preferences when it comes to keyboard switches,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager, Logitech Gaming. “That’s why we wanted to design and build a new PRO keyboard that featured swappable switches. By giving gamers the ability to choose the right switch to match their style of play, we’ve delivered a new level of performance that is optimized for each individual’s unique needs.”

Space-Saving Design

The new keyboard builds upon the pro-approved Logitech G PRO Gaming Keyboard’s space-saving TKL design. It’s easy to pack for tournament travel and freeing up table space for low-sensitivity mouse movement. In addition, a detachable Micro-USB connector ensures that the cable won’t break at the connection point. The three-pronged design features support arms for an easy, reliable connection. The keyboard also features customizable RGB, on-board memory, and more!

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard comes in two variants. They are expected to be available in October of 2019. The Logitech G PRO X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard retails for $149.99; with user-swappable GX Clicky, Linear or Tactile switches. Of course, there’s the Logitech PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard; with non-swappable clicky switches retails for $129.99. Packs of 92 replacement GX Clicky, Linear or Tactile switches for the PRO X keyboard can be purchased from LogitechG.com for $49.99.