Logitech G512 Keyboard with GX Switches Now Available

New Mechanical Keyboard and New Switch from Logitech

Logitech is rolling out their new G512 mechanical gaming keyboard. It is built upon the design of the previously released G413. However, what sets the new G512 apart is the use of a new mechanical gaming switch option: the GX Blue. In addition, the G512 also offers tactile and linear switch options.

Furthermore, the keyboard is built for durability. It sports a carbon black anodized and brushed aircraft-grade 5052 aluminum for the top case. It also has USB pass-through with its own separate USB cable. Ensuring that whatever device is plugged into the pass-through port gets full-power.

What is the Difference Between These Mechanical Switches?

The Tactile key switch provides discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback, while the Linear version delivers a smooth keystroke. The new GX Blue key switch provides audible “click” feedback during actuation. It is basically their own version of Cherry MX’ blue switch.

Does the G512 Keyboard Have RGB Lighting?

Of course it does. In fact, it is powered by Logitech G’s exclusive LIGHTSYNC technology. This means light and animation effects are customizable across approximately 16.8 million colors, with four lighting zones using the free Logitech Gaming Software (LGS).

How Much is the G512 Keyboard?

The G512 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has an MSRP of $99.99.