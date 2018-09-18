Logitech Launches K600 Keyboard for Smart TVs and HTPC

Logitech Launches K600 Keyboard for Smart TVs and HTPC

Keyboard for the Living Room

With smart TVs and HTPCs enjoying healthy popularity, it only makes sense for peripheral makers such as Logitech to tailor products specifically for these. Which is why they are launching the new K600 keyboard, a compact input device with built-in navigation controls.

A directional pad and touch pad is available on the right side where a numpad usually goes. This lets users navigate the SmartTV screen menus without a mouse.

How Does the K600 Keyboard Connect?

The K600 keyboard itself measures 367 x 117mm but is 20mm thick and weighs 500 grams. It uses Bluetooth technology to connect and has a 15-meter range. Power comes from two AAA batteries which last for up to 12-months. Bluetooth after all uses very little power. Either way, there is an on/off switch for those who want to extend that battery life further. There is also a connection status LED which lets users know if they are in range.

Users can connect the K600 up to three devices simultaneously. Plus, it supports Bluetooth and Unifying connections under Windows, macOS, WebOS, Tizen and Chrome OS. That means it is readily compatible with Samsung and LG smart TVs. Specifically, Samsung Tizen TVs from 2016 onward, as well as LG TVs using WebOS from 2016 and later.

How Much is the Logitech K600 TV Keyboard?

The K600 TV keyboard is available now for pre-order for $69.99 USD with free-shipping directly from Logitech’s website.

