Logitech Releases Ergonomically Convenient MX Vertical Mouse

/ 7 hours ago

Ergonomically Designed

The traditional computer mouse sits flat on a desk with the user’s palms on it. However this is not a typical resting position for the human hand. Hence, it can result in carpal syndrome and other joint pains with prolonged use. Which is why Logitech is introducing the new MX Vertical mouse to the market.

The MX Vertical allows users to control the pointer on a computer while their hand is sitting vertically at an angle. This requires the least amount of pressure on the joints, making it ideal for elderly and some users with muscular issues. It is tilted at 57 degrees exactly, which according to Logitech, reduces muscular activity by as much as 10%.

What are the Specifications of the MX Vertical Mouse?

Like a typical mouse, the MX Vertical has a left and right click button with a scroll wheel at the center. There is also a sizable resting area for the thumb, providing additional grip. Furthermore, there is a thumb button along the top edge. This button lets users toggle between the various DPI settings, which can go up to 4,000 DPI.

In terms of connectivity, users can use it in Bluetooth mode wirelessly. Users can also attach the USB cable and use it as a wired device. This doubles as the charging mechanism for the MX Vertical.

How Much is the Logitech MX Vertical?

The device is going to be available starting September for $99 USD.

