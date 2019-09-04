Logitech Reveals Their New MX Master 3 Mouse

While Logitech might not necessarily be one of the ‘flashiest’ names in terms of PC components, it’s hard to overlook the fact that their ‘MX Master’ range provides the market with some of the best products out there. With the announcement of their MX Master 3 mouse, however, Logitech is really pushing the boat out! Yes, even further than before!

Logitech MX Master 3

While there are a lot of impressive features surrounding the MX Master 3, the two main key points that they are pushing is the scrolling wheel and its battery life-span.

Starting with the former, Logitech has said:

“We reinvented the wheel. All-new MagSpeed™ Electromagnetic scrolling is precise enough to stop on a pixel and quick enough to scroll 1,000 lines in a second. Oh, and it’s nearly silent. The wheel’s machined steel gives it a premium tactility and enough weight to offer a dynamic inertia you feel – but don’t hear.”

In addition to this, however, the wireless mouse offers some amazing performance figures. Utilizing a USB Type-C connector, a fully charged mouse can run for up to 70 hours. In addition, a single minutes fast charge can have your mouse operating for as much as 3-hours!

When Is It Out and How Much Will it Cost?

Although no formal release date has yet been set for the MX Master 3, it is expected to hit shelves before the end of this month. With a £99 price tag, while that might seem a little eye-watering to some, for high-specification PC mouses, this features some of the best specifications and functionality you could hope for!

If you are, therefore interested in getting a new mouse and want the absolute best of the best, then the Logitech MX Master 3 is certainly marketing itself in that position.

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? What mouse do you currently use? – Let us know in the comments!