Logitech Unveils G513 Mechanical Keyboard with LightSync

New Mechanical Keyboard with LightSync RGB

Logitech has a new mechanical gaming keyboard called the G513. It sports their signature Romer-G mechanical switches and features LightSync RGB LED. The design is quite elegant and minimalistic using anodized aircraft-grade 5052 aluminum on top. It is also available in plain aluminium or black aluminium, both color neutral so that the RGB LED shines. The layout is standard 104-key ANSI and it even comes with an optional palm rest for comfortable typing.

Users can choose between Romer-G tactile and Romer-G linear switches. The tactile version provides soft tactile feedback during actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback, while the linear version gives you a smooth keystroke. The switches actuate up to 25 percent faster than the leading competitor at a distance of 1.5mm, combined with a low-force 45g actuation, to provide near-instant responsiveness.

How Much is the Logitech G513 Mechanical Keyboard?

The Logitech G513 mechanical gaming keyboard will be available worldwide starting April 2018 and has a retail price of $149.99.

