Logitech Unveils its K845 Mechanical Illuminated Keyboard

Logitech has today announced the launch of its brand new K845 Mechanical Illuminated Keyboard. A corded keyboard with an aluminium build that offers the quality and precision of mechanical switches in a modern, minimalist design. With multiple mechanical switch options and bright white backlighting, the Logitech K845 Mechanical Illuminated Keyboard lets you work and type comfortably for hours – day or night.

The Logitech K845 embraces modern design with an aluminum top case and floating keycaps. The full-size keyboard includes a number pad, and its optimized footprint lets it easily blend into any work station. The keyboard’s curved profile, slim front, and angled keys work together to create a natural typing position for longer, more comfortable typing sessions.

Logitech K845 Mechanical Illuminated Keyboard

Choose from five different switches on the K845, depending on your desired level of typing feedback, including red linear, blue clicky tactile, brown tactile as well as Cherry MX red and blue switches. You can also toggle between 5 illumination patterns for the backlit keys, to work or game in style – even in the dark.

The K845 is the perfect solution for serious typists who are looking for a mechanical keyboard with a sleek design suitable for work.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Logitech has not confirmed the price for the new K845 keyboard nor how much they anticipate it should cost with retailers. If you do, however, want to learn more about this new design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

