Logitech Updates the Classic MX518 Mouse for 2019

Same Body with Modern Internals

Logitech is resurrecting one of their most popular mouse models of all time: the MX518. During its lifetime, it has sold over 16.8 million units, so the desire to bring it back is understandable.

The company is keeping the same shape and feel as the original. Measuring 131 x 73 x 43mm and weighing in at 101g (without cable). However, they are updating the internals with the Logitech HERO 16K sensor. That means it is now capable of operating from 100 to 16,000 DPI with zero smoothing, acceleration or filtering. This sensor achieves 400+ IPS across the entire 100 to 16,000 DPI spectrum and is the company’s best sensor yet.

Also new is the inclusion of a 32-bit ARM processor, making the new MX518 smarter than its predecessor. It also has built-n memory and eight programmable buttons. Users will be able to store up to five profiles and customize the MX518’s performance via the Logitech Gaming Software.

How Much is the Logitech MX518 (2019)?

The updated MX518 mouse is now available for pre-order directly from their website for $59.99 USD. This comes with free shipping since all orders on their website over $40 qualifies for it.

It will be available in the UK soon as well for £51.99.