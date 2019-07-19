London Underground Will Have 4G by Next Year!

If you are a regular commuter in London, you will know that getting a solid (and decent) connection speed on the Underground service can be more than a little tricky. You are, after all, essentially on one of the most complex rail systems in the world. One that (and this is the important, if obvious part) is several meters underground.

In a report via PCMag, however, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has pledged that the railway network will have 4G internet capability by no later than the end of 2020. What problems are there in making that happen though? Well, quite a few actually!

London Underground to get 4G Internet

As well as adding the infrastructure required for 4G internet, this will also include support for older networking types such as 2G and 3G. Sadiq Khan has, however, hinted that a further upgrade to 5G (which is currently being rolled out in UK cities) may be likely in the future.

“Introducing 4G and, in the future, 5G will help Londoners and visitors keep in touch and get the latest travel information while on the go. London is the best place to live, visit and work – and projects like this will help make it even better.” – Sadiq Khan

What Do We Think?

London is, without a doubt, one of the busiest cities in the world and, by proxy, also has one of the most widely used transport services. To date, however, the London Underground has provided what has essentially been a ‘dead-zone’ for wireless networking. Again, and without meaning to sound like I’m stating the obvious, but because it’s several meters underground with tonnes of concrete and soil above it. In addition, with the network having several wide and narrow bends, there are areas which suffer the most.

With an estimated 2,000 meters of cabling required, clearly this is a hefty workload. Will it be done by the end of 2020 though? Fingers crossed!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!