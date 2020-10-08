Lord of the Rings 4K Blu-Ray Coming This Year!

Amazingly, this rumour has been kicking around for a long time now. Of course, many Lord of the Rings fans have been itching for what’s sure to be one of the biggest releases on the UHD format… or any other format it releases on actually.

We reported on it over a year ago, when the first details emerged, and it’s been one of our most-read stories ever since. Well, you’ll be glad to see that none other than Sean Astin took to YouTube to reveal that all three of the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy as well as all three of The Hobbit movies will be hitting 4K on December 1st 2020.

Samwise Gamgee himself is a good way to introduce them, even in a fairly standard quality video. With lockdown still kicking the world’s ass, big advertising productions aren’t easy. I also think this Blu-Ray was due out much earlier in the year, but again, everything got delayed.

With Peter Jackson himself overlooking the remaster, this one should be pretty special. It will include both the regular and the extended editions. Or as I call them, the wrong ones and the right ones. Fortunately, both editions come in the same box!

All six movies will be sold separately for now. However, Warner Brothers intend to release a massive ultimate collection next summer, if you can wait that long.

Specifications are unknown right now, however. I suspect HDR is a given, but as for audio formats, I am hoping from a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X mix. We’ll update you as soon as we know more.

Additionally, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first The Lord of the Rings film, a newly remastered Blu-ray trilogy of The Lord of the Rings films will be available in the Fall of 2021, also including the theatrical and extended versions.