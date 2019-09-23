Louis Vuitton Designed League of Legends Skins

The PC gaming market is a strange one. Microtransactions, while I can’t stand them, are a huge source of income for developers. Unique skins and items are something a lot of gamers really seem to enjoy. However, I’m not sure League of Legends really knows their market. They’ve partnered with Louis Vuitton to create skins for the game. I mean, do those two things really go together well? DO THEY?!

Louis Vuitton

Amazingly, the source of this news story said “we don’t know what those designs will look like yet” and well, I do. It’s Louis Vuitton, they only have one design that I am aware of, the LV pattern. I jest though, I think they mean they don’t know what they’ll be applied to and that much is true. Perhaps we’ll see little purses and luggage, I don’t know.

League of Legends

Louis Vuitton will create a bespoke case for the Summoner’s Cup. Furthermore, this will be given out to the team at the League of Legends World Championship. The event kicks off on October 2nd in Berlin. However, the finals will be held in Paris on November 10th.

“[the case] will feature both traditional Louis Vuitton savoir-faire, along with cutting-edge, high-tech elements inspired by the League of Legends universe.” RIOT

Why Tho?

I’m sure LoL players love their skins and mods. However, I really think they’re way off the mark with this one. The game is basically “free” with a bunch of pay to win content., but correct me if I’m wrong. I’m not sure their market is known to be a largely LV customers… again, correct me if I’m wrong.