LucasArts Classics Are Heading to Xbox Game Pass

I think many would agree that the 90s represented one of the best eras for PC point and click adventures with Lucasarts undoubtedly representing one of the most beloved developers of the time. Now, admittedly, things have changed rather substantially since then. With a number of their gaming classics being (relatively recently) remastered, however, there is a whole new generation of gamers finding out exactly why some of their titles are held in such high regard.

If you have never had the opportunity to try any of them out though, then we have some excellent news for you. In a report via Engadget, Microsoft, who now technically owns the rights to many of the old Lucasarts games via DoubleFine Entertainment (it’s complicated), has confirmed that three gaming classics, in their remastered form, will be heading to Xbox Game Pass this month!

Lucasarts Classics Head to Xbox Game Pass

In announcing the news, Microsoft has confirmed that the remastered releases of the following games will be added to the Xbox Game Pass within the next couple of weeks:

  • Day of the Tentacle
  • Full Throttle
  • Grim Fandango

Now, the only mild downside for me is that I already own all three of these. And yes, I have beaten them (*kick wall*), but if you haven’t yet tried any of these out, then you now will have the perfect opportunity! Well, presuming you have Xbox Game Pass.

What Do We Think?

Coming as point and click adventures, they’re not going to be for all tastes. For those of you curious to find out what all the fuss was about surrounding these truly excellent gaming classics, however, Grim Fandango, Day of the Tentacle, and Full Throttle will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on October 29th.

What do you think? Have you played any of these games before? If not, are you going to try them out? – Let us know in the comments!

