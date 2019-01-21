MacOS Data Mine Reveals AMD Navi Graphics Cards

AMD Navi Graphics Cards

Although the release of the Radeon VII is just weeks away it’s pretty certain that AMD will have many more graphics cards to come before the end of 2019. With a rumoured 7nm Navi GPU range expected to be released this Summer, there is (as you might expect) a lot of speculation as to exactly how good (or underwhelming) they might be.

In a report via Videocardz, however, a data mine of the latest MacOS Mohave update has potentially revealed more than a little information about what we can expect.

GPU Range

Digging through the source code, users have found multiple references to Navi. There are not, however, seemingly referring to one base graphics card. The names Navi 16, Navi 12, Navi 10 and Navi 9 were all found within the “AMDRadeon6000HWServiceskext” list. Initially, it was believed that this may have been referring to processors. We would note that we are expecting the 3rd-generation of Ryzen to also release this Summer.

It seems, however, that the money is being banked on this being a referral to the compute units for each device.

What Do We Think?

It’s certainly an interesting theory, but without AMD tipping their hand, it’s impossible to say for certain. It is, of course, difficult to say as well based on the sheer amount of releases we expect from AMD this year. Then again, with these graphics cards set to include 7nm technology with their latest Navi architecture, they were to create more than a little anticipation.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!