Mad Catz Releases the R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme Gaming Mouse

Mad Catz has announced the shipping of the R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme, a limited-edition gaming mouse designed to celebrate the current Year of the Rat.

A stunning addition to any enthusiast’s collection, no expense has been spared in delivering a truly unique piece of gaming hardware designed to look, feel, and perform at a premium level. Presented in specially created collectors packaging, the unboxing of the R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme is an experience in itself, housing an array of interchangeable components, a high-quality Travel Case and of course the mouse itself, fashioned in a unique matte black and gold color scheme which is not only breathtaking to look at but designed with a highly tactile feel, ideal for those who appreciate a touch of luxury from their gaming hardware!

Mad Catz R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme Gaming Mouse

The R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme is built on a precision magnesium alloy Exoframe, expertly engineered to provide a remarkably lightweight experience while remaining strong enough to withstand the most heated of gaming battles.

A true king of customization, the R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme comes complete with a choice of replaceable palm rests, scroll wheels, pinkie rests and thumb rests, presenting the gamer with a dizzying choice of 108 different physical configurations, more than enough for the most discerning of competitive gamers!

Featuring the top-of-the-range Pixart PMW 3389 PRO optical sensor, the R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme is a highly capable mover, able to achieve up to 16000 DPI with movement speeds of up to 400 inches per second, and 50G of acceleration. With an extraordinary response time of just 0.3 ms, the R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme features four different DPI settings which can be activated at a touch of a button, switching speeds on-the-fly to cope with any gaming genre.

Features

Palm Rest: Whether your grip is palm, claw, or fingertip, the R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme comes complete with three interchangeable palm rests, quickly adapting to all hand sizes and shapes.

Thumb Rest: Two sets of Thumb Rests are provided in pack, designed to offer support and reduce fatigue.

Analog Scroll Wheel: The R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme features a revolutionary Scroll Wheel. The first to use optical technology and analog axis capability, it delivers an entirely new control method for PC gaming. Reconfigure controls to the Scroll Wheel allowing gamers to drive their car, fly their plane, reload their weapon and so much more.

Scroll Wheel Customization: In addition to optical scroll wheel technology, R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme allows gamers to tweak resistance and even replace the scroll wheel itself, swapping out the texture and feel to provide optimum comfort.

Pinkie Rests: Two choices of size and materials are available in pack, providing much needed support and comfort for gamers’ pinkies!

Precision Aim: Increase or decrease the sensor or cursor speed with a single button press, ideal for snipper modes and smashing that perfect shot!

Chameleon RGB Lighting: Bath your gaming environment in mesmerising light. Customise your lighting environment, choosing between millions of colours and even apply patterns such as breathing and pulse if static lighting isn’t your thing!

Multiple Gaming Profiles: Ideal for tournament play, on board memory allows gamers to save preferred button mapping and settings for up to 10 individual games, recalling their preferred profile at a touch of a button.

Pro Slide technology: R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme features two sets of interchangeable feet, choosing between ceramic or Teflon coatings for different levels of friction.

Where Can I Learn More?

Although confirming the general release, Mad Catz has not disclosed specific regional availability nor what the expected MSRP should be. If you do, however, want to learn more about this new and exciting gaming mouse, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!