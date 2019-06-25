Mad Catz Unveils Limited Edition R.A.T. 8+ 1000 Gaming Mouse

In Celebration of Mad Catz 30th Anniversary

It is hard to imagine but gaming peripheral company Mad Catz is actually turning 30 this year. In celebration, they are launching a new limited edition version of their R.A.T. 8+ 1000 Optical gaming mouse. Key word here is limited, since they will only be offering 1000 units worldwide for fans to grab.

Unlike other Mad Catz mice, the R.A.T. 8+ 1000 has a matte black and brushed chrome design with gold color detailing. Inside, it has Pixart PMW 3389 Optical Sensor, supporting up to 16000 CPI with 50g acceleration.

The buttons themselves use Japanese OMRON microswitches, all rated for a lifetime of 50-million clicks.

Does It Have RGB LED Lighting?

Like any high-end mouse these days, the Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+ 1000 has RGB LED lighting. In fact, it has three independent RGB LED lighting zones. Users can choose any of the 16.8 million colour choices available and set individual profile colours.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 30 years since Mad Catz first arrived on the gaming scene, and the evolution of digital entertainment has been staggering to behold. Mad Catz shares the same values of innovation, value and quality as we did all those years ago and we can’t wait to share our future plans with the community in the year ahead,” said Joane Huang, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Mad Catz Global Limited.

“The R.A.T. mouse has been a jewel in our range for some time now and we believe the limited-edition R.A.T.8+ 1000 is the ideal way to celebrate such a milestone.”

When Will the R.A.T. 8+ 1000 Mouse be Available?

The limited edition R.A.T.8+ 1000 will be available in strictly limited quantities across North and South America as well as select European territories, starting Summer 2019.