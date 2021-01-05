MadCatz M.O.J.O M1 Ultralight Gaming Mouse Review

All mice are created equally, no wait… they’re really not. Sure, they often have a lot in common, a few buttons here and there, a sensor, a shape that should mostly fit your hands. However, with the MadCatz M.O.J.O M1, rather than add more things, they’ve actually taken a lot of it away. This mouse has been on a heck of a diet, putting it into the ultralight class of gaming mice. We’ve seen a few of these hitting the market in the last year, and their popularity is booming. At just 70g, this mouse should be as nimble as possible, reducing hand strain and giving you an edge in those twitchy shooters.

The M1 has been stripped of down to what’s basically an exoskeleton, keeping it incredibly durable yet drastically reducing the overall weight of the mouse. It’s not all just about weight though, as it comes with a set of premium DAKOTA Switches and the lovely PixArt PWM 3360 Optical sensor, which can deliver 250 IPS and 50G acceleration and still run up to 12,000 DPI. Overall, the hardware credentials are good enough to appeal to the eSports crowd, so they should do just fine for my daily review work and Elder Scrolls Online binges.

Features

Ultra lightweight 70g design

The interwoven structure with ergonomic shape for different grip styles

DAKOTA™ Switch – Rated for 60M clicks, 60% faster than traditional switches.

12K DPI optical sensor

Driver-free design for plug-and-play

