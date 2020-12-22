MadCatz R.A.T. 8+ Gaming Mouse Review

I remember when I first started working at eTeknix and the MadCatz R.A.T. gaming mice were something new and strange. Well, here we are around 10 years later, and the R.A.T. mice are still something new and strange. There really isn’t anything out there that draws comparison to the R.A.T., and you either love them or hate them. Thankfully, my big, wide and flat hands suit them quite well. However, since the original version, MadCatz effectively died off, only to be bought and resurrected by some returning loyal employees who have since revitalised the company.

MadCatz R.A.T. 8+

Around six months ago, I actually put the R.A.T. 6+ through its paces, and absolutely loved what it had to offer. However, the R.A.T. 8+ is much more focused on the enthusiast PC user and gamer, and comes with even more features than the R.A.T. 6+, actually, quite a lot more. It has a class-leading optical sensor, three zone RGB LED lighting, 11 programmable buttons, including their secondary thumb controlled scroll wheel, on-board profiles and more. However, it’s the extensive ergonomic adjustments that really set the R.A.T. 8+ apart from the competition, and we’ll take a closer look at that shortly.

Features

SENSOR PIXART PMW3389

PIXART PMW3389 DPI RANGE UP TO 16000

UP TO 16000 USB REPORT RATE UP TP 2000HZ

UP TP 2000HZ TRACKING SPEED TYPICAL 400IPS

TYPICAL 400IPS ACCELERATION 50G

50G FRAME RATE 16,000

16,000 LEFT AND RIGHT MOUSE BUTTON UP TO 50M CLICKS

UP TO 50M CLICKS PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS 11

11 WEIGHT 145G WITHOUT CABLE

What MadCatz Had to Say