MadCatz R.A.T. 8+ Gaming Mouse Review
Peter Donnell / 3 seconds ago
I remember when I first started working at eTeknix and the MadCatz R.A.T. gaming mice were something new and strange. Well, here we are around 10 years later, and the R.A.T. mice are still something new and strange. There really isn’t anything out there that draws comparison to the R.A.T., and you either love them or hate them. Thankfully, my big, wide and flat hands suit them quite well. However, since the original version, MadCatz effectively died off, only to be bought and resurrected by some returning loyal employees who have since revitalised the company.
MadCatz R.A.T. 8+
Around six months ago, I actually put the R.A.T. 6+ through its paces, and absolutely loved what it had to offer. However, the R.A.T. 8+ is much more focused on the enthusiast PC user and gamer, and comes with even more features than the R.A.T. 6+, actually, quite a lot more. It has a class-leading optical sensor, three zone RGB LED lighting, 11 programmable buttons, including their secondary thumb controlled scroll wheel, on-board profiles and more. However, it’s the extensive ergonomic adjustments that really set the R.A.T. 8+ apart from the competition, and we’ll take a closer look at that shortly.
Features
- SENSOR PIXART PMW3389
- DPI RANGE UP TO 16000
- USB REPORT RATE UP TP 2000HZ
- TRACKING SPEED TYPICAL 400IPS
- ACCELERATION 50G
- FRAME RATE 16,000
- LEFT AND RIGHT MOUSE BUTTON UP TO 50M CLICKS
- PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS 11
- WEIGHT 145G WITHOUT CABLE
What MadCatz Had to Say
“The RAT8 is precision engineered to meet all of your gaming needs. Fitted with the fastest optical sensor on the planet, 3 RGB illumination zones, onboard memory and superior switch components, RAT8 delivers the performance and customization demanded by gamers. Each RAT possesses industry leading ergonomic customization, adapting to your gaming style. Now go even further, with our powerful FLUX Interface, and program 11 macro buttons and configure sensor performance.”