Main Assembly Coming to Steam – It’s Like KSP for EVERYTHING!

Tired of the limitations of in-game creation tools? I am too, and that’s where Main Assembly comes into play. They’ve basically taken a powerful animation engine and CAD software and made a “game” out of them. It doesn’t sound like fun, but then again, LEGO is just a bunch of blocks and that’s amazing fun too.

As you can see in the trailer above, they REALLY mean you can make anything. Flying vehicles to robotic ducks, it’s all good. The team at Developers Bad Yolk Games really are trying something pretty unique here. It reminds me of Garry’s Mod with a big dose of Kerbal Space Program thrown in.

About the Game

“Take on the role of a drone with the ability to design and build robots for your everyday needs! Find unique ways to overcome various challenges in singleplayer or jump into the Sandbox and craft and play alone or with other players.” – Steam

How to Play

It’ll be hitting a closed beta on February 14th through to the 28th. You’ll need to enter the program here and cross your fingers that you make the cut. As you can expect, it’s early days, with the game having rough edges, bugs, performance issues, etc. However you can expect the following too: