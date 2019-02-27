MAINGEAR Fortnite Edition VYBE Pre-Built PC Now Available

Fortnite Theme Pre-Built PC with NVIDIA GTX/RTX

MAINGEAR is announcing a new Fortnite theme version of their VYBE PC. Unlike other custom paint jobs, MAINGEAR uses their MARC III custom paint process. This is an exclusive seven step paint process that applies full coverage artwork with vivid color. So it is not just a simple single-layer wraparound like with other “limited edition” cases.

In terms of hardware, MAINGEAR is also partnering up with NVIDIA to bring both of the latest GTX and RTX video card options in the VYBE. That means users can customize it with either a GTX 1660Ti, or an RTX 2060 all the way up to the RTX 2080 Ti.

Additional options include whether to opt for either up to AMD Ryzen 2700X, or up to an Intel i9-9900K. Users can also opt to liquid cool the system if they wish to do so.

How Much is the MAINGEAR VYBE Fortnite Edition PC?

The starting price is just $849 USD for the AMD B450/X470 version, and $1149 for the Intel Z390 version. Although obviously this won’t be the one with a Core i9 CPU. Users can scale the build up as they require, and even populate it with up to 32GB DDR4 and NVMe SSDs.

Each VYBE pre-built comes with a lifetime US-based support (MAINGEAR is in New Jersey, USA). So even when something goes wrong, help is just a phone call away.