Major Adult Video Website Being Touted As YouTube Alternative

Pornhub as a YouTube alternative?

It’s no secret that YouTube is in a spot of bother when it comes to their content creators. Perhaps more accurately the vast majority of content makers rather than all. For a small minority, rule changes mean that they have largely been unaffected by changes to the monetization system, however, further changes to their video hosting policies have had people looking in other directions.

One surprise contender as an alternative is the adult website, Pornhub.

What is Pornhub?

Look, I’m not your mother here so you don’t have to pretend that you don’t know what this website is. Recent changes to YouTube policy include a severe clamp down on gun videos and any other content which could be deemed offensive. Most feel that the recent change to the gun rule is mostly due to political motivation. The guidelines regarding gun videos can be read below;

“Intends to sell firearms or certain firearms accessories through direct sales (e.g., private sales by individuals) or links to sites that sell these items. These accessories include but may not be limited to accessories that enable a firearm to simulate automatic fire or convert a firearm to automatic fire (e.g., bump stocks, gatling triggers, drop-in auto sears, conversion kits), and high capacity magazines (i.e., magazines or belts carrying more than 30 rounds). Provides instructions on manufacturing a firearm, ammunition, high capacity magazine, homemade silencers/suppressors, or certain firearms accessories such as those listed above. This also includes instructions on how to convert a firearm to automatic or simulated automatic firing capabilities. Shows users how to install the above-mentioned accessories or modifications.”

An adult website as a possible alternative?

As crazy as it sounds, it could work as an alternative. The website, after all, is no stranger to advertising and hosting video content. There is, of course, the whole issue surrounding the name, but a quick reregistering of a new domain name could soon solve that problem. Will it happen is unclear, but looking at how YouTube is going, an alternative is going to come sooner or later.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video