Laptop Manufacturer Warns of AMD Ryzen 4800H Shortages

While not exactly smashing records, since AMD decided to get involved again in mobile CPUs, they’ve been (slowly but surely) carving a nice little lump out for themselves in the laptop market. Admittedly, nothing to scare Intel anywhere near as much as the desktop market share, but slow and steady progress is certainly visible. Particularly after the launch of their most recent Ryzen 4XXX mobile platform.

If you were, however, looking to try out one of the latest AMD based notebook designs, you might want to take note. In a report via Videocardz, a major laptop manufacturer has issued basically an industry-wide warning that the Ryzen 7 4800H processor is in exceptionally short supply.

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H in Disturbingly Short Supply

Following a statement released by XMG (a very popular laptop/notebook manufacturer) they have confirmed that as they enter Q3 of 2020, they’re finding it very difficult to secure the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H [rocessor (which is arguably the most popular of the range) in sufficient quantities.

“On July 31 we received an announcement from our ODM that we are facing a serious CPU shortage from AMD in Q3 2020. Large orders that have recently been confirmed to be shipped from our ODM in the middle and end of August are now supposed to be delayed until the end of September. This is explained by a serious uptick in demand from larger brands and by what we assume bottlenecks in AMD’s production capacities. Upon receiving this news on Friday (July 31), we reached out to our corporate contacts in AMD who confirmed that this is an industry-wide shortage and there is no way around it. We currently have an order backlog with our ODM on Ryzen 7 4800H of over 1600 units. Both AMD and our ODM have confirmed that our demand has been allocated (meaning: we will get those CPUs), but the goods won’t reach our ODM before End of September.”

What Do We Think?

While only currently being confirmed as an issue with this one specific manufacturer, this may just be the tip of the iceberg in terms of an industry-wide shortage. It’s clearly quite a significant problem though as XMG themselves are already offering customers the option of either waiting, downgrading (to the Ryzen 4600H), or swapping for an Intel-based alternative.

Put simply though, if this is true, it could very well undo all the excellent work AMD has done in attempting to get a foothold in the laptop market again and, while I daresay many will always choose Intel, for those who know the excellent performance offered in the Ryzen 4000 mobile platform, that would be a distinct pity. Worse, it might mean that price hikes are just on the horizon!

