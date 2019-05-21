Manli Announces RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti Gallardo Video Cards

Triple Slot Sized with Triple Fans

Hong Kong-based Manli is rolling out the Gallardo versions of their NVIDIA RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards. These are their high end line and as such, these RTX video cards also feature top-of-the-line specs.

Most noticeable of course is the gigantic triple-fan cooler. In fact, it is so big that the video card uses up three slots. Although Manli calls it 2.5 slots officially, you can see for yourself in the photo below that this is quite the chunker. All three fans are 90mm and each card comes with a backplate, and the shroud has RGB LED lighting.

The unit itself measures 330 x 135 x 58mm and will also take up considerable length inside the chassis. Both the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti versions are physically identical to each other. Differing only underneath the hood.

What are the Specs for the Manli RTX 2080/RTX 2080 Ti Gallardo?

The RTX 2080 Gallardo has a base clock of 1515MHz and boosts up to 1800MHz. Otherwise it has the standard 2944 CUDA Core RTX 2080 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit bus. This memory runs at 14Gbps and the video card has a total memory bandwidth of 448GB/s.

Meanwhile, the RTX 2080 Ti Gallardo has the standard 4352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6 memory on a 352-bit bus. It has a base clock of 1350MHz and boosts up to 1635MHz.

Both cards have the same disply output options which include 3x DP, 1x HDMI and 1x USB-C.

For more information, visit the official Manli Gallardo product page.