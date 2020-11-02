Manli Unveils its GeForce RTX 3070 Series Graphics Cards

Manli has announced the launch of its brand new Manli GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. It will be based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, and offer great performance value. Building upon RTX, the second-generation of GPUs will feature new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors. There are 5,888 CUDA cores onboard powering the 3070. It also possesses 8 GB of memory and GDDR6 memory speeds of up to 14 Gbps. This makes the 3070 faster than the RTX 2080Ti and 60% faster than the original RTX 2070.

Manli GeForce RTX 3070 Series Graphics Cards

The twin fan front plate features an aggressive dual curved blade design. Four composite copper heat pipes and segmented heat sinks maximize cooling efficiency. The metal back plate lends structural rigidity. NVIDIA Ampere architecture will usher in a new era of computing power, and the thundering tempest on the packaging captures that excitement and energy.

Features

New NVIDIA Ampere Architecture

Next-generation RT and Tensor Cores with twice the throughput

14 Gbps GDDR6 memory

Four-6mm copper heat pipes with segmented heat sinks

Metal back plate for reinforcement

Specifications

At the time of writing, Manli has not confirmed any specific release dates for its GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, nor how much we can expect it to cost when it hits retailers in the very near future.

