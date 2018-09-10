Mario 64 Bowser Boss Fight Playable In Unreal Engine 4

Super Mario 64 will go down for many as one of the most iconic games of their childhood. I remember spending hours playing the game and while I never did collect every star, it opened the doors to the future of what 3D games could truly be like in the right hands.

Perhaps one of the most memorable moments from the game is the final boss fight with Bowser. A boss fight in which you effective run around him in a circle, grab him by the tale and after spinning, attempt to launch him at some ill-placed mines which surround the battle arena. Incidentally, why Bowser had them there is a factor I’ve never really understood.

Anyway! In the latest remake by CryZENx, a working version of the final boss fight can now be played having been fully designed and rendered in the Unreal Engine 4.

Impressive Work

The work that has gone into this is highly impressive. Both Mario and Bowser look very impressive in their design and the game experience plays remarkably well. If I was to make one slight criticism though, it is all very dark. I think it would’ve probably been a lot better to look at had the brightness been cranked up just a notch. In addition, I’m not sure if the heavy rain adds or detracts from it.

You Can Play It Too – For Free!

The boss fight is available to download right now for free! Well, it’d have to be free I suppose. Well, unless the modder wanted Nintendo to post a cease and desist notice. It does, however, if nothing else showcase what a talented individual can produce within the highly impressive Unreal Engine 4. In addition, it also clearly shows the potential for a Super Mario 64 remake.

For those interested in trying it out for themselves, the Mario 64 Bowser boss fight can be downloaded in the link here!

What do you think? Did you ever play Mario 64? In addition, what do you think of the Bowser boss fight in comparison? – Let us know in the comments!