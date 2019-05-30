Mark Zuckerberg Challenged by Facebook Leadership Vote

Facebook Leadership Vote

The last couple of years have proven to be very difficult ones for the Facebook social media website. With stagnating growth the website has also had to deal with not only the fallout of a number of high-profile data leaks (which placed severe scrutiny not just on how the platform manages and shares our information), but also the leadership of owner Mark Zuckerberg.

In a report via the BBC, however, it seems things are coming to a head as it is reported that an official leadership vote will be held today!

Don’t Get Too Excited!

If you are one of those who have been pushing for his removal, then the short version is you shouldn’t get too excited about this.

With Mark Zuckerberg controlling 60% of the shareholder voting power, he’s not exactly likely to vote himself out of the job. Then again, with 40% up for grabs, it will be interesting to see just how much support he has from investors in the social media platform.

Many are already predicting that a significant number will vote against him. Clearly not enough to remove him from the position, but enough to perhaps make him think about his future.

What Do We Think?

While I can’t profess to speak for the whole of eTeknix, it is pretty clear that the Facebook platform isn’t exactly doing well at the moment. Don’t get me wrong, user figures are still very good, albeit, the actual amount of people joining the platform has hit a huge plateau with other sites growing significantly.

I think the chances of Mark Zuckerberg being removed are slim. In fact, with his 60% voting power, they’re practically zilch unless he voluntarily steps down. This vote may, however, be enough of a kick in the pants for him to understand that the platform either needs to shape up or he needs to slip out.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!