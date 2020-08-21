Marvel’s Avengers Enters Open Beta

Are you ready to become your favourite Marvel Avengers and kick some ass? I’m sure you are! However, if you can’t wait another week or two for the game to release, you can come and check out the open beta from today! That will give you the chance to get hands one with various superheroes and see what the game has to offer.

What Can I Play?

The beta includes four of the game’s single-player campaign Hero Missions, three HARM Room challenges, four War Zones, and five Drop Zones. All of this content adds up to hours and hours of Super Hero action! War Zones and Drop Zones can be played solo with any of the heroes in a player’s roster as AI companions or cooperatively in groups of up to four players.

When and Where?

The beta will be available to all on the 21st of August right through to the 23rd of August, so only this weekend, so best not waste your time if you want to try it out. It’ll be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC too!

Rewards

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who link their Square Enix Members and Epic Games accounts and complete the Beta’s three HARM-room challenges will earn the Hulk Smashers Pickaxe with bonus Hulkbuster style in Epic Games’ free-to-play game, Fortnite*.

What The Developers Had to Say

“Our previous beta weekends have already seen millions of gamers spend tens of millions of hours teaming up and smashing enemies as their favourite Super Heroes,” said Scot Amos, studio head at developer Crystal Dynamics. “We’re really looking forward to opening up the beta to anyone who wants to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC so they too can take the role of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Play now by clicking here!

A Square Enix Members account will be required to play the beta. Players can sign up for the account for free at membership.square-enix.com/register. Everyone who signs up for an account will receive a Thor in-game nameplate in the final game.