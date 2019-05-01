Marvel’s ‘Ghost Rider’ TV Series Heading to Hulu

No Nicolas Cage This Time

Good news for Marvel fans, according to Variety, a Ghost Rider TV series is heading to Hulu soon. Unlike the last two films with Nicolas Cage playing the title role, the show’s producers are going with a different direction and different character.

Ghost Rider this time will be Gabriel Luna, playing a character called Robbie Reyes. The story itself takes place at the borders of Texas and Mexico. Aside from the upcoming TV show, Luna will also be in the next Terminator film.

Ingrid Escajeda will be the showrunner/producer. Her TV producer credits include Sneaky Pete on Amazon Prime and Justified on FX. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. executive producer and Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb will also oversee the project.

Is This The Same Ghost Rider that Appeared on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

Fans of the TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will recognize Luna as having played Ghost Rider in the show before. However, according to Variety, this new Ghost Rider TV series is completely separate from the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. version.

In addition to this live action TV series, Hulu is also preparing several animated Marvel shows featuring lesser known characters such as Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, Tigra and Dazzler.

