Marvo Peripherals Review – Gaming Doesn’t Have to be Expensive

Marvo, not a name I expect many of you to have ever heard of really. Well, unless you read our review of the rather fantastic Marvo CM375 4-in-1 Gaming Starter Kit a few weeks ago. That set had a headset, mouse, keyboard and mouse mat in one box for around £20 and it was pretty decent too. However, what about their individual products, how do they stack up?

Well, today, I have the Marvo Scorpion M112 Gaming Mouse, KG901 Mechanical Keyboard and the K616A Membrane Keyboard. They’re all pretty affordable products, so I’m not expecting perfection here. However, value for money is important and budgets can often be a little trim. So, let’s dive in and see just what you can get on a very modest budget!

Marvo Scorpion M112 Gaming Mouse

Marvo 8812 Optical Sensor

4000 DPI

7 Colour LED Lighting

£19.99 MSRP (Currently £9.53)

“Our M112 gaming mouse is not long to ask: it shines with its sharp, linear design and a precise, optical sensor that delivers up to 4000 DPI. It can also be easily configured via the Scorpion software. A novelty in this class. The programmable 7 buttons on the M112 are perfectly arranged and can be reached in no time. Its customizable 7-colour lighting provides a stunning atmosphere, especially during night-time gaming sessions. Thanks to its special ergonomics, the M112 allows even left-handed users to have even more control in the movement.” – Marvo

Marvo KG901 Mechanical Keyboard

Blue Mechanical Switch (Clicky)

Rated for More Than 50m Presses

Operating Force of 60 ± 10 g

6 Colour Rainbow LED Lighting

Full Anti-Ghosting

N-Key Rollover

Five Built-in Macro Keys

£34.94 MSRP

“Marvo Scorpion RGB Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Blue Switches Compact design with a slim frame and TKL layout Full anti-ghosting N-key rollover support Five macro keys programmable without driver (No.1 to No.5) Heavy-duty design: metal-made front plate and high-quality ABS Advanced customization software 20+ selectable lighting schemes Convenient cable routing with 3 outputs from device” – Marvo

Marvo K616A Membrane Keyboard

Membrane Switches

Rated for 8 Million Presses

Operating Force of 50 ± 5 g

Mixed Colour Rainbow Lighting

19 Key Rollover and Anti-Ghosting

Waterproof Design

MSRP £12-13