Marvo Peripherals Review – Gaming Doesn’t Have to be Expensive
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
Marvo, not a name I expect many of you to have ever heard of really. Well, unless you read our review of the rather fantastic Marvo CM375 4-in-1 Gaming Starter Kit a few weeks ago. That set had a headset, mouse, keyboard and mouse mat in one box for around £20 and it was pretty decent too. However, what about their individual products, how do they stack up?
Well, today, I have the Marvo Scorpion M112 Gaming Mouse, KG901 Mechanical Keyboard and the K616A Membrane Keyboard. They’re all pretty affordable products, so I’m not expecting perfection here. However, value for money is important and budgets can often be a little trim. So, let’s dive in and see just what you can get on a very modest budget!
Marvo Scorpion M112 Gaming Mouse
- Marvo 8812 Optical Sensor
- 4000 DPI
- 7 Colour LED Lighting
- £19.99 MSRP (Currently £9.53)
“Our M112 gaming mouse is not long to ask: it shines with its sharp, linear design and a precise, optical sensor that delivers up to 4000 DPI. It can also be easily configured via the Scorpion software. A novelty in this class. The programmable 7 buttons on the M112 are perfectly arranged and can be reached in no time. Its customizable 7-colour lighting provides a stunning atmosphere, especially during night-time gaming sessions. Thanks to its special ergonomics, the M112 allows even left-handed users to have even more control in the movement.” – Marvo
Marvo KG901 Mechanical Keyboard
- Blue Mechanical Switch (Clicky)
- Rated for More Than 50m Presses
- Operating Force of 60 ± 10 g
- 6 Colour Rainbow LED Lighting
- Full Anti-Ghosting
- N-Key Rollover
- Five Built-in Macro Keys
- £34.94 MSRP
“Marvo Scorpion RGB Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Blue Switches Compact design with a slim frame and TKL layout Full anti-ghosting N-key rollover support Five macro keys programmable without driver (No.1 to No.5) Heavy-duty design: metal-made front plate and high-quality ABS Advanced customization software 20+ selectable lighting schemes Convenient cable routing with 3 outputs from device” – Marvo
Marvo K616A Membrane Keyboard
- Membrane Switches
- Rated for 8 Million Presses
- Operating Force of 50 ± 5 g
- Mixed Colour Rainbow Lighting
- 19 Key Rollover and Anti-Ghosting
- Waterproof Design
- MSRP £12-13
“The K616A is an excellent choice for PC gaming enthusiasts who are looking for an affordable keyboard and can tick most of the requirements on the shortlist of any gamer. Thus K616A offers anti-ghosting support that allows the simultaneous pressing of up to 19 keys with the correct registration of all orders. The Rainbow type lighting system (multicoloured) ensures an elegant integration with the rest of the peripherals, being responsible at the same time and for ensuring the optimum visibility in the dark or semi-darkness.” – Marvo