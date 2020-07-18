Marvo Scorpion M355+G1 Gaming Combo Review

When it comes to affordable gaming products, few brands can match the value offered by MARVO. I’ve tested their stuff before and was blown away by what they offered for extremely low prices. Sure, they’re not going to topple the £100+ flagships from the big name brands, but they’re not trying to. If your wallet is a little light, you can still enjoy decent PC peripherals and I’m hoping to see Marvo repeat that once again today. At around £14 the new Marvo Scorpion M355 Wired Gaming Mouse is REALLY affordable. However, it gets even better, as it comes bundled with their G1 Gaming Mouse Pad too!

Marvo M355+G1 Gaming Combo

For you money, you do get a fair amount of features. There’s adjustable DPI up to 6400 DPI and down to 800 DPI. You get 9 fully programmable buttons, there’s a thumb switch, built-in LED lighting and more. Honestly, it’s ticking all the right boxes. The mat is a good size, offering a durable design that should work great for this mouse.

Features

Mouse

Sensor: Optical

DPI: 800-1200-2000-3000-6400 (default)

Buttons: 9 (programmable)

Switch rating: 5 million clicks

Backlight: 7 colours

Polling rate: up to 1000 Hz

Interface: USB 2.0

Cable length: 1.5 m

OS support: Windows 7 or newer

FULL PALM GRIP: Smooth ergonomic mouse shape

FAST KEY: Execute double left click with only one keypress

DPI SWITCHING BUTTON: Quick 5-step DPI selection up to 6400

COOL LIGHTING EFFECT: 7-colour illumination

Mousepad

Ideally suited for high sensitivity mouse settings

The anti-sweating design prevents edge warping

Anti-skid rubber base

Size: 287 x 244 x 3 mm

The G1 mousepad surface is developed for optimized tracking accuracy for both optical and laser sensors.

The high-density texture of the mat increases comfort and guarantees a smooth, stable glide.

But Wait, There’s More!

That’s the M344+G1 in the middle there, but what are those other two products? Why it’s the Marvo XL mouse mat and the MG010 RGB lit mouse mat. I don’t really review mouse mats, but They’re more than welcome to join the party later on in this review.

The Size-XL G41 clocks in at 900 x 400 x 3mm.

The MG010 is a similar size, but also has that RGB strip around the edge.