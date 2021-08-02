McDonald’s PS5 Controller Revealed – And It Looks Pretty Cool!

Having finally managed to snag my PS5 just a couple of weeks ago, I must admit to being exceptionally impressed with the console. One of the biggest notable differences I found between this and the PS4, however, was undoubtedly seen in the controller. Put simply, I hated the PS4 controller, but I absolutely love the one that comes with the PS5. Even if its aesthetics are perhaps a little on the generic side of things.

While custom designs are hitting the market, however, following a report via CNET, I’ve just seen what is quite possibly the most bizarre design yet, but I can’t help but want one. Yes, pending formal confirmation, it appears that Mcdonald’s is about to officially license their very own take on the PS5 controller.

McDonalds PS5 Controller

We should note that the image above is not yet officially confirmed by Sony, McDonald’s, or any other third-party yet. So, in other words, it’s entirely possible that this is an elaborate fake. Is it though? Well, the overall consensus is that this is 100% entirely legitimate. Although pending an official announcement, which is expected at some point this week, it’s understood that McDonald’s is going to run a giveaway on their Twitch channel in which a seemingly significant number of these controllers are going to be given away.

Before you get frantically following their channel, however, we should note that there is a rather hefty catch to this. Namely, that it seems that the giveaway is going to be for Australian residents only.

Well… That Sucks!

So, for those of you reading this in Austalia, this appears to represent a fantastic opportunity to grab a truly special piece of PS5 swag. For those of us in the rest of the world, however, it seems that, at least for the moment, we’re not going to get the opportunity to try this out. Given how absolutely amazing it looks though, I really want this controller. And yes, even at the rather obvious connotation it provides in terms of fast food and unhealthily long sessions of gaming activity!

