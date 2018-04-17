Mechwarrior 5 Launches New Trailer Showcasing Destruction System

Mechwarriors 5 launches new trailer showcasing destruction system

Back in the mid-nineties, I was quite a big fan of the MechWarrior series. I liked the way you could custom-build your mech and particularly the skirmish modes where you found fight AI opponents. Mostly though, I just enjoyed flying around with the jetpacks. Usually landing, breaking a leg and spending the rest of the round hopping to my next objective. Ahh, happy days.

You may or may not be aware, but after many years, there is actually a new game in the series in the works. The new game will feature bang up to date graphics and on the whole looks very interesting. Leading up to the release, the developers have released a new trailer. In it, they very specifically want to show you the work that has gone into the games destruction system.

When it Mechwarrior 5 out?

Well, unfortunately there we hit the realms of speculation. We only learnt of the game’s development last year and aside from a teaser trailer and now the above video, the developers are keeping a lot of information under wraps. Which is rather frustrating given how fantastic it looks so far and, in addition, just how long it has been since we last saw a game in the franchise.

A release is expected at some point this year and although that seems likely, usually when devs are this quiet about a games production, it usually means that they’re trying to keep things a little loose. I expect that when the game has a formal release date we will suddenly be flooded with lots of details. The hype train does need steam to run it after all.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Mechwarrior series? Did you play any of the older titles? Which is your favourite? – Let us know in the comments!