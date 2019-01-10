MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Releases New Gameplay Trailer

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

It has been a very long time since I last played a MechWarrior game. In fairness though, it’s been a very long time since one worth playing was released. When I did, therefore, hear about MechWarriors 5 being in development, while it wasn’t necessarily top of my hype list, I have been treating it with more than a little curiosity.

For those of you unfamiliar with the franchise, the premise is rather straight-forward. You have your walking robot which you can customise and upgrade with better armour, weapons and even (if you wish) make it fly. Are you interested? Well, if so, there’s good news for you!

Piranha Games, the team behind the latest release have just released a brand new gameplay trailer and it’s certainly looking good!

Is It Going To Be Good?

This does seem to be the critical question. Particularly, as above, since the last few games in the franchise were largely either bad or entirely forgettable affairs. We have, however, already seen that the game looks great. In addition, it does seem to be offering some very impressive environmental effects. Specifically, that you can destroy buildings as if your MechWarrior was Godzilla.

With several months to go until it’s actually released, it may be early days, but so far MechWarrior 5 is looking very impressive indeed. The 4-player coop, additionally, sounds awesome.

MechWarrior 5 will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on September 10th.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the trailer? – Let us know in the comments!

