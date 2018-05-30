Mega Man 11 Coming To All Consoles and PC

Capcom Confirm Mega Man 11 Will Release On All Consoles and Even PC

Poor Mega Man. For such a popular character he has been treated rather shoddily over the last 20 years. Many would argue that the last really good game in the franchise was Mega Man X on the Super Nintendo. In fairness, personally, I find it hard to argue with that. As a massive fan of the original NES games and the challenge they gave, Mega Man will always have a soft spot in my heart for creating the need for developers to think of precise platforming as a top priority in a game.

With the disaster that was Mighty Number 9, Mega Man has for a long time now deserved a proper side-scrolling game for modern systems but based on the classic themes. With Mega Man 11, it looks likely that we might finally be getting it, but there is better news yet!

In a Twitter post, Capcom has not only confirmed the release date but also that Mega Man 11 will release on all major consoles and even the PC!

Gear up for Mega Man 11, sliding on to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2! Get the latest details on the new Double Gear system, Robot Masters, and more! ▶️ https://t.co/XUbspudswM pic.twitter.com/x0y6eVaSzY — Mega Man (@MegaMan) May 29, 2018

When is it out?

Mega Man 11 will release on the PC, Xbox One, PS4 and even the Nintendo Switch on October 2nd this year. That is surprising on a couple levels. Firstly not many were expecting it to necessarily release this year. In addition, while Xbox One and PS4 seemed likely, PC and Switch was a little more up in the air.

With the game looking to emulate the classic run and gun style, this is definitely looking to be the hit that Mighty Number 9 wasn’t.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Mega Man series? Which game was your favorite? In addition, what are your thoughts (good or bad) on Mighty Number 9? – Let us know in the comments!