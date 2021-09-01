Metal Gear Solid 5 PS3 and Xbox 360 Servers Are Shutting Down!

Despite the fact that it was painfully obvious that Metal Gear Solid 5 was only a half-completed gaming title, I have to admit that I still took a lot of enjoyment out of it. Admittedly though, this was mostly through playing with the open-world aspects rather than the actual main storyline. – If you do, however, still enjoy playing it on your PS3 or Xbox 360, however, then I’m afraid we have some potentially bad news for you.

Following an official announcement, Konami has confirmed that it will be shutting down the online servers for both the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of Metal Gear Solid 5.

Metal Gear Solid 5 to End Online Play for PS3 and Xbox 360

Now, given that Metal Gear Solid 5 is over 6 years old now, the news isn’t honestly that surprising. While online support will, of course, continue for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC versions of the game, it does make sense that with a dwindling number of players, sooner or later, Konami would shut down the PS3 and Xbox 360 servers.

On the plus side, however, the game will still remain entirely playable in its single-player format. This will simply result in the ‘online’ aspects of the game being ended.

When Is Support Ending?

Perhaps surprisingly, while the writing is on the wall for Metal Gear Solid 5 on the PS3 and Xbox 360, it still has a pretty substantial amount of time to go before the servers are officially shut down. With this in mind, however, Konami has confirmed the following key timeframes:

MGSV Removed from PS3/Xbox 360 digital platforms – 1st March 2022

Shutdown of online servers – 31st May 2022

If you do, therefore, still love pumping a bit of online gameplay time into Metal Gear Solid 5 on your last-last-gen console, enjoy it while you can (and maybe start launching all those nuke’s you’ve been hoarding) because the writing is most definitely on the wall here!

