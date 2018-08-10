Metal Gear Solid Is Given The Anime Intro Treatment

Metal Gear Solid Anime Edition

If there’s one thing that anime (Japanese animation) has in common, it’s usually that they have quite a catchy opening. Full Metal Alchemist’s openings are all fantastic, as is One Piece and (aside from the thrash rock in the final half) Death Note. It has, however, become a bit of a trend in recent weeks to try and apply this type of opening to formats that it wasn’t designed for.

The latest to attempt this is José Mellinas who has created his own anime opening version for Metal Gear Solid. As weird as this sounds, it actually looks really good!

Snaaaaaaaake?

In terms of hitting all the required marks for an anime opening, they’re all their. Well, at least by the standards we saw in the 80’s. That music as well! I don’t recognise it, but surely that has to have come from an already existing anime! I’ll give you 50 eTeknix points if you can name what it is! – I’d have to take your word for it though unless you have a video!

What Did I Just Watch?

If you’re not familiar with anime, then that whole video probably came across as a bit weird. For those of you were are though, I bet you smiled and gave it a little nod of approval. If not physically, then at least on the inside! It does, however, open the doors to what interesting things we could see if Metal Gear Solid was ever given the true Japanimation treatment.

I think it could be pretty decent!

