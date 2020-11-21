Metal Gear Solid PS5 Remaster/Remake is in the Works?

It seems somewhat remarkable that despite its huge popularity with fans, there has not yet been a remake (or remaster) of the original Metal Gear Solid. Well, not an official one at least. – Even with the release of the ‘HD Collection’ on the PS3 around 10-years ago, this bundle still omitted the original Metal Gear Solid from its roster, much to the disappointment of many of the franchise’s biggest supporters.

Following a report via GamingBible, however, it seems that something big may potentially be in the works. Yes, a Metal Gear Solid remake, specifically planned for the PS5, might already be in development!

Metal Gear Solid – PS5 Remake!

We should start by noting that this news is not confirmed. In other words, take it with a (fairly hefty) grain of salt. Industry insiders, however, are claiming that Bluepoint Games (the studio behind the recent Demon Soul’s remake) may have already been commissioned to start work on giving Metal Gear Solid the same treatment.

And, from a personal perspective, I can’t think of many other games I’d love to see get this graphical shot in the arm more. Better still, if true, at least Bluepoint Games has a solid pedigree now for getting them done right!

Remake or Remaster?

These rumors do, of course, beg the question as to whether this will be a remake or remaster. With most of the information pointing towards a remake, it is, at least in my opinion, the more logical choice of the two. For example, a remaster generally tends to re-utilize many of the original game’s assets, and, put simply, Metal Gear Solid is way too old and dated (in many respects) to really make that viable. – Even just from the basic aspect that audio quality has massively improved since the original dialogue was recorded.

Pending formal confirmation, however, this could definitely play a huge role in helping shift even more PS5 consoles off the shelf!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!