MetallicGear Releases NEO Series Chassis Lineup

Phanteks Spin-Off

MetallicGear is a new name in PC chassis, but it is actually spun off from the Phanteks brand. Now MetallicGear is announcing their new NEO series of cases, featuring a similar clean design like Phanteks’ own, but with a personality unique to the new brand.

The NEO series comprises of the NEO, NEO Micro and NEO Mini. Referring of course to the motherboard size support for each. All have tempered glass panels and all have RGB LED support right out of the box.

What Features Does the MetallicGear NEO Have?

The MetallicGear NEO measures 210 x 450 x 400mm and is a mid-tower built with sandblasted aluminium and steel. Plus, it has dual tempered glass side panels on the left and right side.

Users can choose between black and silver, both supporting up to two 3.5″ drives and two 2.5″ drives. In terms of component clearance, the NEO supports CPU heatsinks up to 170mm tall, graphics cards up to 360mm long and PSUs up to 195mm long. There is also space for up to 36mm behind the motherboard tray for cable management.

In terms of cooling and radiator support, users can install either a 240 or 280mm radiator at the front. These can be sweapped out for up to two 120mm or 140mm fans. The rear also supports a single 120mm radiator or fan.

What Features Does the MetallicGear NEO Micro and Mini Have?

The Micro version measures 190 x 410 x 385mm and also has dual tempered glass side panels. It also has a similar drive capacity at 2x 3.5″ and 2x 2.5″. Due to the smaller stature however, only radiators up to 240mm can be installed at the front. There is also no 140mm fan mounting support available. Users can either install up to two 120mm at the front, as well as one 120mm at the rear.

In terms of component clearance, CPU cooler height is limited to 160mm. Meanwhile, cable management room is also slightly smaller at 22mm. However, graphics card length remains at a maximum of 360mm, with the PSU length support slightly shorter at 180mm.

As for the MetallicGear Mini which only measures 190 x 355 x 375mm, only the left side panel is tempered glass. The right side is made of steel, and has a ventilation area closer to the front. It supports a single 3.5″ HDDs and two 2.5″ drives. Component support is surprisingly good despite the compact size. Users can still fit CPU heatsinks up to 160mm tall, as well as power supplies up to 190mm long. Cable management space is also a bit better than the Micro version at 25mm. However, maximum graphics card length support is cut down to 345mm.

Also improving from the Micro version, is the fact that the Mini supports a 280mm radiator in front. A 240mm radiator also fits, and there is also an optional 240mm fan mounting position on the side wall.

How Much are These MetallicGear NEO Cases?

The ATX NEO has an MSRP of $99 USD, while the NEO Micro costs $85 USD. Lastly, the smallest NEO Mini has an MSRP of $70 USD.