Metro Exodus Arrives on Steam Next Week – But Do You Care?

When Metro Exodus was announced as a PC launch exclusive on the Epic Games Store, many gamers at the time were angry. While I’m going to semi-gloss over the concerns that many people have over the ‘spying’ accusations on the platform, one thing is clear. People were deeply disappointed that this wasn’t coming to Steam. Well, at least, not for a year!

With the exclusivity deal ending next week, however, Metro Exodus will finally be on sale on Steam. We do though, have a question for you – At this point, if you didn’t get it on the Epic Games Store, do you still care?…

Metro Exodus

At the time of the Epic Games exclusivity announcement, various message boards were flooded with angry gamers. Most of them citing that there was no chance that they would ever buy the game on that platform. Many, instead, said that they would wait until it came out on Steam.

Well, with this officially happening on February 15th, this is going to be the first real ‘consumer’ test for both the Epic Games Store and their exclusive partners. Specifically, how many of those people are actually genuinely going to follow through with those comments now and buy it on Steam?

With the game already being a year old, we’re genuinely curious!

What Do We Think?

Undoubtedly, the release will see an upsurge in sales. Steam is, after all, a much larger platform. And, of course, the game will undoubtedly be well advertised on it.

It will, however, be curious to see how many of those purchases will come from those who, very deliberately, waited until this happened. So, what do we think? The short version is, we don’t know!

This is, however, going to be the first major test of just how established the Epic Games Store has become. If Metro Exodus sales are not exactly through the roof on Steam, we’ll know that ultimately, people either stopped caring about this game or, perhaps, that many simply decided to just get it anyway on Epic! We don’t have a clue which way this will go, but we’re genuinely curious! Popcorn on standby!

You can, incidentally, check out the official Steam website for Metro Exodus via the link here!

What do you think? Will you be getting Metro Exodus on Steam? Did you deliberately not purchase it on the Epic Games Store? – Let us know in the comments!