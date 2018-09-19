Nvidia Release Metro Exodus RTX Ray Tracing Video

With the brand new Nvidia 2080 cards being revealed today, the RTX bandwagon is firmly underway. With it being one the major technologies with the new graphics card it’s clearly going to be a big matter of interest as to just how good RTX will really be.

It is, therefore, perhaps no coincidence that Nvidia has just released a brand new trailer for Metro Exodus showing the RTX on and off in direct scene comparisons.

A Good Demonstration

Despite the initial hype, I have grown a little more conservative in my opinions about RTX. With the new video though (as can be seen below), Nvidia has provided a direct comparison between the on and off with the RTX technology. It is, arguably, the best video that has been released to date showing it in action.

What Do We Think?

The difference between RTX being on and off is very clear in the video and the use of various scenes really highlights this point well. Am I entirely sold on it though? No, not really. This is yet another example of the game which has likely only been run in 1080p resolution. I’ve gone into far more detail with this argument in a previous article I wrote. You can check that out in the link here!

Despite that though, I still can’t argue that the RTX effects are a definite improvement.

What do you think? Are you planning on getting a 20XX series GPU? If so, which model are you planning on? – Let us know in the comments!