Metro Exodus To Break Epic Store Exclusivity

Metro Exodus

Despite the launch of the Epic Games Store platform a little over 6 months ago, there are still a significant number of people who have an absolute hatred for it. As such, when PC games such as Metro Exodus released exclusively on it, some had difficult decisions to make.

If you are one of those that have been holding off pulling the trigger on this game, there might be some good news for you. Following an update to the Windows Store, it seems that the Epic Games exclusivity might be coming to an end as Microsoft plans to sell it on their own platform.

Surprising News!

While there is a lot of interest in the game, those who didn’t want to buy it via Epic were probably just waiting for it to be released on Steam. With that still scheduled for 2020, however, it seems that Microsoft may have (somehow) been able to jump the queue early with a formal announcement expected at E3 2019.

There is, of course, perhaps one downside to this though. Namely, that the Windows Store doesn’t exactly have a reputation for selling games inexpensively.

When Will It Be Released?

Microsoft has their E3 press conference set for June the 9th. As such, it’s probable that the Metro Exodus release on that platform will form some small part of that. Given that this is a Sunday, however, it would perhaps be an unusual launch date. You never know though, they may surprise everyone by making it live.

If you do, however, want to check this out, you can visit the official store page via the link here!

What do you think? Are you surprised that Microsoft has seemingly jumped the queue? Will you still hold out for the Steam release? – Let us know in the comments!