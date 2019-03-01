Micron Announces New 96-Layer 3D TLC-Equipped 1300 SSD

Affordable Consumer SSD Upgrade from HDD

Micron is launching their new 1300 solid-state drive lineup for consumers. Although not the fastest drive from the company, these are designed for regulars users as a faster alternative to HDDs. Since it is a mainstream SSD, it SATA-based and is available in both 2.5″ or M.2 form factor varieties. It is also available in a variety of capacities ranging from 256GB all the way to 2TB (2TB only in 2.5″ form). That should be plenty of room for more than just the OS and have space to spare for games.

Internally, the Micron 1300 SSD uses 96-Layer 3D TLC NAND and supports device sleep (DEVSLP) low-power mode, asynchronous power-loss protection, adaptive thermal monitoring, Garbage Collection, and S.M.A.R.T.

In terms of performance, expect it to reach 530MB/s sequential read and up to 520MB/s sequential write speeds. These speeds are maintained across all the capacity variants. Although they differ in IOPS with the 256GB having 58,000/87,000 random read/write while the 2TB reaches up to 90,000/87,000 random read/write IOPS.

In terms of endurance, the 256GB version is good for 180TBW, while the 2TB version has a 400TBW rating.

How Much are the Micron 1300 SSDs?

Micron did not reveal official pricing or availability at this time. However, it should show up soon on their online store.