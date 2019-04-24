Micron’s New 9300 Series NVMe SSD is Available Up to 15.36TB

Available for Mixed-Use or Read-Intensive Applications

Micron is launching their new 9300 series of enterprise NVMe SSDs, with two variants depending on the workload. The first is the 9300 PRO for read-intensive use, and the 9300 MAX for mixed-use applications. The primary difference being 1-drive-write-per-day limitation on the 9300 PRO, in comparison to the 9300 MAX’ 3-drive-writes-per-day.

Both drives utilize a 2.5″ form factor, with a U.2 connector leveraging PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe interface. The drive itself measures 100.45 x 70.10 x 15mm.

Inside is Micron’s 64-layer 3D TLC NAND, boasting sequential read and write speeds of up to 3500MB/s. In terms of random read, both drives are capable of up to 850K IOPS. Meanwhile, the random write performance is superior on the 9300 MAX, reaching 310K IOPS, while the 9300 PRO tops out at 150K IOPS.

All 9300 series NVMe SSDs come with a 5-year warranty and have an MTBF of 2M hours.

What Capacity Options are Available from the Micron 9300 Series?

The Micron 9300 PRO is available in 3.84TB, 7.68TB and 15.36TB capacities. Meanwhile, the 9300 MAX tops out at 12.8TB, with 6.4TB and 3.2TB as alternative options.

For more information, visit the official 9300 series product page.

