Microsoft to Add Levelling and Rewards to Solitaire

Solitaire To Get Levelling!

One of the staples of the Windows operating system has been the number of games on offer to help you pass the time. Admittedly, these days the gaming library seems a lot more limited than it did in the 95 or XP days. We do, at least, still have good old Solitaire to entertain us. Following the release of a new video from Microsoft, however, it seems that the classic is set to get a little tampering.

Experience, Levelling and Rewards

In the video (which you can watch below) Microsoft has announced that a levelling system will be added to the game. This will allow people to play and unlock rewards. Exactly what these ‘rewards’ will be is unclear. If nothing else, however, it seems like Microsoft wants to give the game a shot in the arm. Albeit, we’re not entirely sure why.

At this point, the man with 50,000 games played might be wondering what level he could’ve been!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Is It Out?

It’s currently a little unclear when this will be released. An educated guess, however, would suggest that the release will coincide with the April update to Windows 10. There is, after all, already more than a little work going into this update which will hopefully work out a lot better than the “October” Update that caused ray tracing to get somewhat delayed.

If you are, however, a fan of the casual games on Windows 10, you’ve got something to look forward to. Personally, I just wish they’d bring Ski Free back… I miss avoiding the Yeti.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!